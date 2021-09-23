Dynamix Physical Therapy opens new Jackson location

JACKSON, Tenn. — Dynamix Physical Therapy opened a new location in Jackson.

1/3

2/3

3/3





The business officially opened their doors to the public Thursday with a ribbon cutting.

Since 2009, Dynamix has opened 12 locations across Tennessee, with the first being in Milan.

Co-founder Heath Ladd says they are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but also like to be flexible and work with the client’s schedule.

Ladd says they started Dynamix with the intent to bring a different type of physical therapy to Tennessee. One that involves hands-on practices.

“A hands-on, manual therapy based approach. We are firm believers in the power of human touch, but also the power of a skilled human touch,” Ladd said.

Dynamix Physical Therapy and fitness is located on Bowling Drive in north Jackson.

You can find more news from across West Tennessee with the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.