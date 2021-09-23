European Union demands all mobile phones use same charger

LONDON (AP) — The European Union is unveiling plans that would require smartphone makers to adopt a single charging method for mobile devices.

The EU Commission proposed legislation Thursday that would mandate USB-C cables for charging, technology that many device makers have already adopted.

The main holdout is Apple, which has resisted the bloc’s efforts for a unified standard.

The push by the EU will certainly be cheered by the millions of people who have searched through a drawer full of cables for the right charger.

But the EU also wants to cut down on the 11,000 metric tons of electronic waste thrown out every year by Europeans.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more stories around the world, click here.