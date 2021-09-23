Mugshots : Madison County : 09/22/21 – 09/23/21 September 23, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/10Cynthia Rivers Cynthia Rivers: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Alexander Walker Alexander Walker: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Alice Campos Alice Campos: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Da-mon Anderson Da-mon Anderson: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Denoatus Murphy Denoatus Murphy: Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Giovanni Parenti Giovanni Parenti: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Jacob McCrary Jacob McCrary: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Jason Doss Jason Doss: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Terrance Newsom Terrance Newsom: Simple domestic assault, aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Charles Bateman Charles Bateman: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/22/21 and 7 a.m. on 09/23/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter