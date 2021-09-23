Mugshots : Madison County : 09/22/21 – 09/23/21

1/10 Cynthia Rivers Cynthia Rivers: Failure to appear

2/10 Alexander Walker Alexander Walker: Violation of community corrections

3/10 Alice Campos Alice Campos: Violation of probation

4/10 Da-mon Anderson Da-mon Anderson: Failure to appear

5/10 Denoatus Murphy Denoatus Murphy: Aggravated burglary



6/10 Giovanni Parenti Giovanni Parenti: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/10 Jacob McCrary Jacob McCrary: Failure to appear

8/10 Jason Doss Jason Doss: Violation of probation

9/10 Terrance Newsom Terrance Newsom: Simple domestic assault, aggravated burglary

10/10 Charles Bateman Charles Bateman: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/22/21 and 7 a.m. on 09/23/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.