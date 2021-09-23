Rev. William Lee Randolph was born in Dumas, Arkansas on October 7, 1942, he departed this life on September 20, 2021, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation will be at 12:00 Noon-7:00pm on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

A Graveside Service will be at 12:00 Noon on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Please continue to keep this family in prayer.

For more information call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com