A Weak Disturbance to Pass to the North of West Tennessee Tonight & Saturday

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Night Forecast Update for September 24th:

A weak disturbance will track to the north of West Tennessee Saturday leading to increasing cloud cover tonight, but we are not expecting the rain showers to move far enough south to impact us. Fantastic weather will stick around for Friday Night Football and linger into the upcoming weekend. Find out if the front will drop temperatures this weekend and find out when rain showers could return to your area coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Some locations could fall as low as the low 50s. Rain chances are not in the forecast, but clouds are expected to increase tonight. Friday night football will be a bit cool, dry and overall, really nice weather for football games. The winds will be calm most of the night but could come a few miles an hour out of the southwest.

THE WEEKEND:

Mostly sunny and dry weather is likely for the first weekend on fall. Winds will come of the west on Saturday and out of the southeast by Sunday afternoon. Highs should peak up near 80° on Saturday and 82° on Sunday. This weekend, morning lows starting out in the low to mid 50s. The weekend looks really nice with low humidity and mild weather, so make some weekend plans.

NEXT WEEK:

Mostly sunny and warm weather is expected to hang around West Tennessee for the start of the first full week of fall. Highs will make it into the low 80s for Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Rain showers are not expected and the winds are forecast to come out of the south or west. Morning lows will be pleasant and will fall down to around 60° each morning to start the work week. The next front that could bring a chance for rain and an increase in clouds, could come by on Wednesday. Confidence in the forecast on the front is overall low as of now, but we will be keeping a close eye on it as the week goes on.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13