MILAN, Tenn. — It's time for this week's Educator of the Week.

Amanda Sims is a kindergarten teacher at Milan Elementary School, and she says she is thankful for what she does.

“Having four little girls and always loving children, it’s a joy to get to share these parents, children with me every day,” Sims said.

Sims says expectations and success looks different on everyone in her classroom.

“I do not feel that every student should have exactly the same expectations and exactly the same goals because we’re all so different,” she said.

And while the job isn’t always easy, it’s always worth it.

“Engaging students when they’re young is a challenge. It is constant, just for my first year of experience with kindergarten. It’s the busiest grade I’ve ever taught, but it’s the most fun,” Sims said.

But Sims says the hardest part of her job is the end of the school year.

“I think the hardest part is just letting go with the students once they’re a part of your life. You want to see their success so much, and you get to mold them for a year and they pass them on,” Sims said.

Change is something Sims says she wishes she would have accepted a little earlier.

“It’s okay to keep changing and figuring out what you where you’re comfortable and where you’re going next. Yes, I’ve changed many times, but I think I’ve found my niche,” Sims said.

Sims is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

To vote for her or any other nominee, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

To nominate an educator for our educator of the week award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.