Hands Up! Preschool holds lemonade stand fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at Hands Up! Preschool are dipping their hands in the business industry.

1/3

2/3

3/3





The preschool held their annual lemonade stand fundraiser, and let the kids serve their parents.

The stand offered three different kinds of lemonade, and the money raised goes to help parents pay for their child’s tuition at Hands Up!

Brandon Long with Hands Up! says last year they raised over $1,600. This year, they hope to exceed that goal.

Hands up! is currently recruiting and accepting three and four-year-olds and toddlers.

You can learn more about the school online or through their Facebook page.

You can find more news from across the region with the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.