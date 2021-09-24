Mugshots : Madison County : 09/23/21 – 09/24/21

1/13 Travis Prescott Travis Prescott: Failure to appear

2/13 Jeri Ann Banks Jeri Ann Banks: Schedule I drug violations

3/13 Jezary Perez Jezary Perez: Schedule VI drug violations

4/13 John Fitzgerald John Fitzgerald: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/13 Makayla Cole Makayla Cole: Failure to appear, theft between $1,000 and $9,999



6/13 Marisol Galvan Marisol Galvan: Simple possession/casual exchange

7/13 Michael Burkeens Michael Burkeens: Schedule V drug violations, possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

8/13 Robert McLeod Robert McLeod: Violation of conditions of community supervision

9/13 Rothes Lee Taylor Rothes Lee Taylor: Violation of community corrections

10/13 Scott Sharrow Scott Sharrow: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations



11/13 Trevion Lee Swift Trevion Lee Swift: Violation of probation

12/13 Troy Huffman Troy Huffman: Possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia

13/13 Wesley Haskins Wesley Haskins: Violation of community corrections, violation of probation



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/23/21 and 7 a.m. on 09/24/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.