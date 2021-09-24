Mugshots : Madison County : 09/23/21 – 09/24/21 September 24, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/13Travis Prescott Travis Prescott: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Jeri Ann Banks Jeri Ann Banks: Schedule I drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Jezary Perez Jezary Perez: Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13John Fitzgerald John Fitzgerald: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Makayla Cole Makayla Cole: Failure to appear, theft between $1,000 and $9,999 Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Marisol Galvan Marisol Galvan: Simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Michael Burkeens Michael Burkeens: Schedule V drug violations, possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Robert McLeod Robert McLeod: Violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Rothes Lee Taylor Rothes Lee Taylor: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Scott Sharrow Scott Sharrow: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Trevion Lee Swift Trevion Lee Swift: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Troy Huffman Troy Huffman: Possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Wesley Haskins Wesley Haskins: Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/23/21 and 7 a.m. on 09/24/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter