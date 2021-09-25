Fall-Like Conditions Continue For the Weekend

Weather Update – Saturday, September 25 – 3:45 PM

TODAY:

We had beautiful conditions to start off our Saturday. Highs reached into the upper 70’s with mostly sunny skies. Conditions remained dry across the region. With the passing of the recent cold front, it brought in some fall-like weather just in time for the season. Conditions should remain mostly clear and dry overnight as well. Lows should drop into the lower 50’s overnight as the high pressure still remains in place.

TOMORROW:

Conditions tomorrow remain very similar to today. Highs should reach into the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with mostly sunny skies conditions. Conditions will still remain dry thanks to the high pressure. These conditions will bring for another wonderful fall day. Winds may increase in speed into the teens towards the afternoon. Winds should calm overnight as lows reach into the mid-80’s. Skies should remain mostly clear as well.

THIS WEEK:

Starting the week, sunshine and 80’s degree temperatures continue. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80’s on Monday. The high pressure system should begin to move east on Monday evening. This could bring a few more clouds into the region but should still remain dry. Lows should drop into the mid 50’s once again for another cool, fall evening. Tuesday looks very similar with highs in the lower 80’s and mostly sunny skies. Clouds will being to roll in Tuesday evening as lows drop into the lower 60’s.

Wednesday, partly cloudy skies return to the forecast with highs in the mid 80’s. Lows should drop into the mid 60’s as mostly cloudy skies move over the region. A stationary front should move over parts of west Tennessee, bringing mostly cloudy skies on Thursday. The chance of rain still seems unlikely at the moment. Mostly cloudy skies could bring more humid conditions on Thursday with highs in the mid 80’s and lows in the lower 60’s.

THIS WEEKEND:

On Friday, partly cloudy skies return with highs in the mid 80’s. Northerly wind flow should return as lows drop into the lower to mid 60’s. Starting the weekend, partly cloudy skies remain along with dry conditions Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, highs should reach into the mid 80’s and lows in the lower 60’s. Into Sunday, almost a replica day is in store. Highs should reach into the mid 80’s on Sunday with lows dropping into the lower 60’s once again. The chance of rain this week still does not look likely but could see a few showers appear into the beginning of the next work week.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com