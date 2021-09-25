Huntingdon hosts 28th annual festival

HUNTINGDON, TENN– Now a year later, the Huntingdon Heritage Festival is celebrating its 28th year of fun, family, and food. Festival goers got to enjoy inflatables, food, and different products from a variety of vendors.

The festival was held in Huntington’s historic downtown area .

Festival goers got to enjoy performances from a variety of entertainers, while taking advantage of the beautiful fall weather

“Local trying to support local businesses and this would be my first physical location that I have because I’ve been working out of my home and selling to businesses so, its good to have people have a spot,” says Hannah Kyle, owner of HK Studios.