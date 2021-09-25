Some Clouds Give Way To Sunshine

Saturday Weather Update

Saturday Forecast Update for September 25th:

A weak cold front will track north of West Tennessee this morning with a slight sprinkle and some morning cloud cover early. Mostly sunny skies are expected by the afternoon. A couple of morning showers cannot be ruled out near the Kentucky border, but most of us will not feel a sprinkle. Here is a list of weekend events across our region this week, take advantage of the perfect summer weather.

THE WEEKEND:

Mostly sunny and dry weather is likely for the first weekend on fall. Winds will come of the west on Saturday and out of the southeast by Sunday afternoon. Highs should peak up near 80° on Saturday and 82° on Sunday. This weekend, morning lows starting out in the low to mid 50s. The weekend looks really nice with low humidity and mild weather, so make some weekend plans.

NEXT WEEK:

Mostly sunny and warm weather is expected to hang around West Tennessee for the start of the first full week of fall. Highs will make it into the low 80s for Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Rain showers are not expected and the winds are forecast to come out of the south or west. Morning lows will be pleasant and will fall down to around 60° each morning to start the work week. The next front that could bring a chance for rain and an increase in clouds, could come by on Wednesday. Confidence in the forecast on the front is overall low as of now, but we will be keeping a close eye on it as the week goes on.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

