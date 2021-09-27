Billy G. Winchester

WBBJ Staff,
Winchester BillyBilly G. Winchester of Paris, TN
90
Henry County Medical Center
Sunday, September 26, 2021
No services scheduled
Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
No visitation scheduled
June 7, 1931 in Henry County, Tennessee
Leonard Void Winchester, preceded

Pokie Cox Winchester, preceded
Mattie Elizabeth Presson Winchester; Married: August 29, 1953

Preceded: November 25, 2007
Darrel (Tammy) Winchester, Retired U.S. Army, North Carolina
Lois Cochran, preceded

Mary Nell Stephens, preceded
Jimmy Winchester, preceded
Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
Mr. Winchester served in the Tennessee National Guard for 12 years (1947-1959). He retired with Mohon International after 38 years where he was plant superintendent.
