Lisa Gail Watson Logan, age 58, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at the Brownsville Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Treadway officiating. Burial to follow in the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery of Whiteville, TN. A visitation for the Logan family will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00P.M. Lisa was born on February 2, 1963, in Eads, TN to the late Mr. Alfred Oneil Watson and Georgia Pauline Pattillo Watson. Lisa loved going to Tunica and enjoyed Dwight Yoakam concerts. She was also preceded in death by two brothers: James Michael Watson and Robert Oneil Watson; two nephews: Paul Michael Logan, Kerry “Boo-Boo” Burns, Jr.; one niece: Tanya Watson; and one sister-in-law: Vicki D. Gray; and two brother-in-laws: Terry Hunsucker and Michael Wayne Logan; and her beloved fur baby: Baby Girl. She is survived by her husband of 23 years: Mr. Paul David Logan; four sisters: Diane Pittman, Cathy Hunsucker, Paulette Logan and Vickie Watson all of Somerville, TN. She leaves a legacy of numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her special fur baby: Lilly. Serving as pallbearers are Jimbo Logan, John Moynihan, Joseph Hunsucker, Pimp Logan, James Pittman, Little Brandon King, Douglas Hogan and Chelle Baskerville (Logan).