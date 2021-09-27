Marsha Vivian Smith, age 68, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of Melvin Smith, departed this life Thursday evening, September 23, 2021 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, Tennessee.

Marsha was born October 18, 1952 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Troy and Helen Hines Smith. She was married December 7, 1968 to Melvin Smith and was a member of First Baptist Church Fisherville. She was employed with the Town of Collierville as a residential plan reviewer and a building inspector for the Fayette County Planning Office before her retirement. Marsha loved special times with her family. She enjoyed growing flowers and raising and showing goats and dogs.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband of almost 53 years, Melvin Smith of Moscow, TN; her daughter, Teresa Reddoch (Bill) of Germantown, TN; her son, Wayne Smith (Missy) of Germantown, TN; six grandchildren, Lauren El Azraki (Adil), Aaron Boyd, Adam Boyd, William Reddoch IV, Joshua Savinell and Aliyah Highland; and her great-granddaughter, Aiya El Azraki. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Wayne Smith.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Smith will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Smith will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to ARK Farms, 6309 Sir Ians Cove, Bartlett, TN 38135 or by going to the website https://cometothefarm.org/donate.

