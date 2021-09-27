Mr. Francisco Gonzalez Ochoa, age 78, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of Mr. Francisco will be conducted on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home. A visitation for the Gonzalez family will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Bells Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour at 2:00 P.M. and will end at 4:00 P.M.

Mr. Francisco was born on March 1, 1943, in Durango, Mexico to the late Panfilo Gonzalez Hernandez and Castula Ochoa Hernandez.

He is survived by his wife: Guadalupe Zuniga Delgadillo; eight sons and daughters: Maria Guadalupe Salinas, Juan Carlos Gonzalez Zuniga, Jose Fransisco Gonzalez Zuniga, Martin Gonzalez Zuniga, Javier Enrique Gonzalez Zuniga, Claudia Denise Gonzalez Zuniga and Rogelio Vidales Juan Lopez; He leaves a legacy of 15 grandchildren: Osiel Salinas Gonzalez, Issali Salinas Gonzalez, Martin Gonzalez Junio, Jonatan Gonzalez Gonzalez, Judit Gonzalez Ei, Jazmin Gonzalez Ei, Jessey Ruben Ramirez, Adamaris Ramirez, Emily Romirez, Joselyn Gonzalez, Jose Carlos Gonzalez, Sherlin Gonzalez, Luciano Enriques Gonzalez, Daenerys Gonzalez and Oscar Iban Gonzalez.