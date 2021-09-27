Mugshots : Madison County : 09/24/21 – 09/27/21

1/23 Robert Bailey Robert Bailey: Failure to appear

2/23 Aaron Williams Aaron Williams: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/23 Andrea Williamson Andrea Williamson: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

4/23 Anthony Jenkins Anthony Jenkins: Theft under $999

5/23 Chloe Qualls Chloe Qualls: Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest



6/23 Christopher Cottrell Christopher Cottrell: Criminal impersonation

7/23 Courtney Johnson Courtney Johnson: Aggravated domestic assault, violation of parole

8/23 Dallas Jones Dallas Jones: Failure to appear

9/23 Doyle Russell Doyle Russell: Public intoxication

10/23 Glenn Dawson Glenn Dawson: Failure to appear



11/23 Gregory Mays Gregory Mays: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/23 Jennifer Mann Jennifer Mann: Failure to appear

13/23 Jose Soto Jose Soto: Shoplifting/theft of property

14/23 Joseph Vires Joseph Vires: Failure to appear

15/23 Judon Roberson Judon Roberson: Failure to appear



16/23 Jules Marquez Jules Marquez: Shoplifting/theft of property

17/23 Mark Springfield Mark Springfield: Failure to appear

18/23 Morgan Fletcher Morgan Fletcher: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

19/23 Rashunda Graves Rashunda Graves: Violation of community corrections

20/23 Rhonda Milstead Rhonda Milstead: Schedule IV drug violations



21/23 Shantea Bond Shantea Bond: Failure to appear

22/23 Terrance McNary Terrance McNary: Vandalism

23/23 Tyler Mansfield Tyler Mansfield: Driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/24/21 and 7 a.m. on 09/27/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.