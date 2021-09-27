Mugshots : Madison County : 09/24/21 – 09/27/21 September 27, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/23Robert Bailey Robert Bailey: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/23Aaron Williams Aaron Williams: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/23Andrea Williamson Andrea Williamson: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 4/23Anthony Jenkins Anthony Jenkins: Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 5/23Chloe Qualls Chloe Qualls: Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 6/23Christopher Cottrell Christopher Cottrell: Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/23Courtney Johnson Courtney Johnson: Aggravated domestic assault, violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 8/23Dallas Jones Dallas Jones: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/23Doyle Russell Doyle Russell: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 10/23Glenn Dawson Glenn Dawson: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/23Gregory Mays Gregory Mays: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 12/23Jennifer Mann Jennifer Mann: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/23Jose Soto Jose Soto: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 14/23Joseph Vires Joseph Vires: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/23Judon Roberson Judon Roberson: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/23Jules Marquez Jules Marquez: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 17/23Mark Springfield Mark Springfield: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/23Morgan Fletcher Morgan Fletcher: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 19/23Rashunda Graves Rashunda Graves: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 20/23Rhonda Milstead Rhonda Milstead: Schedule IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 21/23Shantea Bond Shantea Bond: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/23Terrance McNary Terrance McNary: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 23/23Tyler Mansfield Tyler Mansfield: Driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/24/21 and 7 a.m. on 09/27/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter