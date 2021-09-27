Nice Tuesday, Mid Week Rain Chances, Cold Front this Weekend on the Way.

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast Update for September 27th:

The amazing weather continues across West Tennessee as we finish September. Some showers are expected to return for the start of October but strong thunderstorms or significant rainfall is not in the forecast this week. A more potent cold front could be heading our way though this weekend. Catch the latest up to the minute forecast and more on the possible cool down coming in this weekend right here.

TONIGHT:

Some clouds will drift through West Tennessee tonight but skies will still remain mostly clear but could be partly cloudy at times. The winds will weaken and become calm overnight with a light southwest breeze before midnight. Overnight lows will fall down to the low 60s for most of the region and rain showers are highly unlikely.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny skies are expected to dominate again for Tuesday. Highs will reach the mid 80s for most of us but some areas could top out in the upper 80s by the afternoon. The winds will stay light and should come out of the south around 5 MPH most of the day. It will be a bit humid, but not too bad for West Tennessee September standards. Overnight lows are expected to only fall into the mid 60s Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY:

Some cloud cover is expected to move into West Tennessee during the day and a few afternoon and evening pop up weak showers will be possible. Severe weather or strong thunderstorms are not expected and rain chance currently only sit around 20%. The best chance for rain will be areas along the western border of Tennessee. Highs Wednesday will reach the mid 80s for most of the region and overnight lows will fall down into the mid 60s. A light southerly breeze can be expected in the afternoon.

THURSDAY:

Mostly to partly cloudy skies are expected to move through the area on Thursday. Some weak storms or pop up rain showers are expected to form and hang around off and on during the day. Chances for rain is currently around 40%. We are not expecting anything significant as far as severe storms or high total rainfall amounts, but it will be our best shot at rain in over a week. Highs will reach the low 80s due to the cloud cover and overnight lows will still drop into the mid 60s. The winds are expected to be light out of the southeast.

FRIDAY:

As of now Friday appears to be in the middle of 2 storms systems and appears as of now to be a mostly dry day. The showers should clear on late Thursday and then could return Saturday afternoon as the next system begins to move on in. We will keep an eye on the timing of the weekend’s front and see just how long the mid week disturbance hangs around for before we have a lot of confidence in Friday Night’s forecast just yet. Highs on Friday are forecast to reach the mid 80s and Friday night lows could drop into the low to mid 60s. Winds on Friday should be light and come out of the east.

THIS WEEKEND:

Some of the long term forecast models are hinting at a cold front working through West Tennessee this weekend. Right now the timing and strength and overall impacts on the front on us is a bit sketchy, but will be keeping a close eye on the situation as the week progresses. Right now chances for rain and storms look better on Saturday then Sunday, but that could change. Highs this weekend will hover around the 80° mark with lows dropping into the 50s by Monday morning.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13