Nonprofit, city team up for 4-Minute City Awareness Week

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit, and the City of Jackson are teaming up for their 4-Minute City Awareness Week.

Friends of Heart visited the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus Monday with a project dedicated to bringing AED units to the community.

An AED is an Automated External Defibrillator used when someone is experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

Friends of Heart and the city are hosting AED and CPR training sessions to spread awareness about these helpful devices.

Executive Director of Friends of Heart, Tracy Case stresses the importance of these life-saving tools and how easy it could be to help someone when that time comes.

“Just being familiar with an AED. People are very intimidated by these devices. An AED will walk you through step-by-step what to do. If you can turn it on, you can use it. It’s that simple,” Case said.

