Daniel Patrick Suroviak, age 61, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and husband of Rhonda Suroviak, departed this life Monday morning, September 20, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Daniel was born May 26, 1960 in Hammond, Indiana, the son of the late Bernard and Agnes Kabacki Suroviak. He was married May 3, 2003 to the former Rhonda Walls and was of the Catholic faith. He was employed in warehouse maintenance and loved his family and tools.

Mr. Suroviak is survived by his wife, Rhonda Suroviak of Moscow, TN; four daughters, Danielle Golumbeck (Mike) of Schererville, IN, Brittni Brown (Bobby) of Bartlett, TN, Kaylin Story (Taylor) of Wentzeville, MO and Paige Suroviak of Memphis, TN; his stepdaughter, Jessica Walls of Hillville, TN; two stepsons, Eric Walls of Moscow, TN and Brandon Stags (Jessica) of LaGrange, TN; two sisters, Gloria of Schererville, IN and Christine of Schererville, IN; fourteen grandchildren, Ella, Brooks, Brynna, Braxton, Burklee, Samuel, Sarah, Aiden, Skylar, Layton, Weston, McKinley, Kyleigh and Elliott; and four nieces, Katie Hughes, Ann Votah, Abbie Thompsen and Rachel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Butchie Suroviak and Timmy Suroviak; and his grandson, Brandon Elijah Stags.

