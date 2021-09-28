Lane College to honor alumni with Hall of Fame Banquet

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College is recognizing alumni that left their mark.

“It’s a great way for Lane College to honor its former students and student athletes for all their accomplishments when they were here,” said Lane College Athletic Director Derrick Burroughs.

The second Hall of Fame Banquet honoring this distinguished group from Lane will happen Friday in the school’s gymnasium. It was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

“We kind of try to do it every two or three years. This year it’s up in 21, and we think we have a great class of honorees and we just want people to come out and support us,” Burroughs said.

The banquet will be honoring seven individuals and the 1982 football team.

“It’s a mix of coaches, former players, and just regular students who went on to accomplish great things,” Burroughs said.

Burroughs says the community plays a big role in this celebration.

“We kind of embrace each other. So everything we do is kind of for the community and east Jackson, and in turn, it kind of embraces us also,” Burroughs said.

Tickets are $100 per person and helps the college give back to their alumni.

“It’s always good when a college or university can recognize their former players, and in turn, their former players can come back and support their school. The thing that makes this whole thing special and unique is, it’s our way of giving back to the kids that gave to us,” Burroughs said.

If you would like to buy tickets for the event, click here.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.