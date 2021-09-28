Mid Week Rain Chances & A Cold Front Coming This Weekend

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for September 28th:

The perfect weather continues across West Tennessee this evening and tonight. Wednesday looks mostly dry and warm with highs staying in the mid 80s. The greatest chance for rain this week will show up early Thursday with the best chances being in our western counties. Shower chances will return this weekend as a weak front will move through the area. Find out more on your Friday Night Football forecast and the latest on impacts expected from the cold front coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Some clouds will drift through West Tennessee tonight but skies will still remain mostly clear but could be partly cloudy at times. The winds will weaken and become calm overnight with a light southerly breeze before midnight. Overnight lows will fall down to the mid 60s for most of the region and rain showers are unlikely.

WEDNESDAY:

Some cloud cover is expected to move into West Tennessee during the day and a few afternoon and evening pop up weak showers will be possible. Severe weather or strong thunderstorms are not expected and rain chance currently only sit around 20%. The best chance for rain will be areas along the western border of Tennessee. Highs Wednesday will reach the mid 80s for most of the region and overnight lows will fall down into the mid 60s. A light southerly breeze can be expected in the afternoon.

THURSDAY:

Mostly to partly cloudy skies are expected to move through the area on Thursday. Some weak storms or pop up rain showers are expected to form and hang around off and on during the day. Chances for rain is currently around 60%. We are not expecting anything significant as far as severe storms or high total rainfall amounts, but it will be our best shot at rain in over a week. Highs will reach the low 80s due to the cloud cover and overnight lows will still drop into the mid 60s. The winds are expected to be light out of the southeast.

FRIDAY:

As of now Friday appears to be in the middle of 2 storms systems and appears as of now to be a mostly dry day. The showers should clear on late Thursday and then could return Saturday afternoon as the next system begins to move on in. We will keep an eye on the timing of the weekend’s front and see just how long the mid week disturbance hangs around for before we have a lot of confidence in Friday Night’s forecast just yet. Highs on Friday are forecast to reach the mid 80s and Friday night lows could drop into the low to mid 60s. Winds on Friday should be light and come out of the east.

THIS WEEKEND:

Some of the long term forecast models are hinting at a cold front working through West Tennessee this weekend. Right now the timing and strength and overall impacts on the front on us is a bit sketchy, but will be keeping a close eye on the situation as the week progresses. Right now chances for rain and storms look better on Sunday the Saturday, but that could change. Highs this weekend will hover around the 80° mark with lows dropping into the 50s by Monday morning.

