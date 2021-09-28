Mugshots : Madison County : 09/27/21 – 09/28/21 September 28, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/7Kennedy, Cynthia Kennedy, Cynthia: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/7Butler, Jamie Butler, Jamie: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 3/7Croom, Renicka Croom, Renicka: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/7Hartshaw, Lonell Hartshaw, Lonell: Schedule I drug violations, driving under the influence, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/7Haynes, Phillip Haynes, Phillip: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/7Turner, Tabitha Turner, Tabitha: Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 7/7Young, Chauncey Young, Chauncey: Theft under $999/theft from building, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/27/21 and 7 a.m. on 09/28/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter