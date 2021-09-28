Mugshots : Madison County : 09/27/21 – 09/28/21

1/7 Kennedy, Cynthia Kennedy, Cynthia: Violation of community corrections

2/7 Butler, Jamie Butler, Jamie: Criminal trespass

3/7 Croom, Renicka Croom, Renicka: Violation of community corrections

4/7 Hartshaw, Lonell Hartshaw, Lonell: Schedule I drug violations, driving under the influence, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/7 Haynes, Phillip Haynes, Phillip: Violation of community corrections



6/7 Turner, Tabitha Turner, Tabitha: Theft under $999

7/7 Young, Chauncey Young, Chauncey: Theft under $999/theft from building, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon













The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/27/21 and 7 a.m. on 09/28/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.