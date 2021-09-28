Multimedia Marketing Consultant – Columbia, SC
ABC COLUMBIA/BAHAKEL DIGITAL
MULTIMEDIA MARKETING CONSULTANT
If you are looking to expand your career in a vibrant capital city with a major university, we have a great opportunity for you. ABC Columbia/Bahakel Digital is looking to hire a talented and
motivated multimedia marketing consultant to develop new business and grow an existing account list. Campaigns include creative multi-platform traditional, digital and social media marketing.
Candidates must have excellent presentation, cold calling, and negotiation skills. Prior media sales and digital sales experience preferred. Proficiency in all Microsoft and G Suite applications is essential. The successful candidate will be a highly driven, detail-oriented team player with a positive attitude and great communication skills. Experience with Wide Orbit is preferred. A good driving record is required.
E-mail resumes to vwright@abccolumbia.com or mail to:
Vickie Wright
Sales Manager
ABC Columbia/WOLO-TV
5807 Shakespeare Rd.
Columbia, SC 29223
EOE
Sept. 27, 2021