Ruby Nell Thurmond Moore, age 80, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late Harold Clarence Moore, departed this life Monday morning, September 27, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Ruby was born September 14, 1941 in Toulon, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Talmadge Dawing Thurmond and Elsie Louise Lancaster Thurmond. She was married February 19, 1973 to Harold Clarence Moore and they lived in Somerville since 1986. Mr. Moore preceded her in death on September 4, 2012. Ruby was employed as a bookkeeper at Sears-Roebuck for 30 years and Steepleton Tire Company for 15 years before her retirement. She was a member of Oakland First Baptist Church.

Mrs. Moore is survived by her son, Michael A. Moore (Leslie) of Atoka, TN; her stepdaughter, Amy Lynn Price (Greg) of Maynard, MA; her stepson, Patrick H. Moore (Cathy) of Fulton, MS; six grandchildren, Kirstann (Clint), Reed, Marissa, Matthew, Jackson and Samantha; and two great-grandchildren, Zaiden and Alice.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bubba Thurmond and Jerry Thurmond.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Moore will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Moore will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Heart Association, 5384 Poplar Avenue, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38119.

