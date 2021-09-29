Chief Meteorologist – Columbia, SC

ABC Columbia News-WOLO TV has an immediate opening for an experienced Chief Meteorologist. We are looking for a seasoned and dedicated weather professional to lead our weather team in Columbia, SC.

The person in the position will deliver the daily forecast, record forecasts for multiple digital platforms as well as our media partners, be responsible for issuing warning alerts, produce graphics and maps and report live during weather events including Hurricane coverage. The candidate must be able to utilize social media during severe weather as well as write weather stories and update forecast information online and all other required platforms. Must be familiar with The Weather Company’s MAX product line, WSI Max System.

We are looking for an experienced forecaster who can engage the audience on air and through various social media platforms.









Minimum 5 years’ experience. Meteorology degree preferred. AMS Seal preferred. Candidate must have the ability to meet deadlines and manage multiple priorities. Must work well in a team environment, have excellent writing, verbal and interpersonal communication skills. Must be available to work weekends, nights, holidays and irregular hours. Must have a good driving record.