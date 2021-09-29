Mugshots : Madison County : 09/28/21 – 09/29/21 September 29, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/11Terrance Pettis Terrance Pettis: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Adam Farris Adam Farris: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11Cody Reynolds Cody Reynolds: Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Helen Nicholson Helen Nicholson: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Kwan Adams Kwan Adams: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999 Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Latoya Tipler Latoya Tipler: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Michael Mays Michael Mays: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Shawn Williamson Shawn Williamson: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Thomas Hayslett Thomas Hayslett: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11William Coln William Coln: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11William Smith William Smith: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/28/21 and 7 a.m. on 09/29/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter