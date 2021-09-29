Mugshots : Madison County : 09/28/21 – 09/29/21

1/11 Terrance Pettis Terrance Pettis: Aggravated assault

2/11 Adam Farris Adam Farris: Violation of probation

3/11 Cody Reynolds Cody Reynolds: Sex offender registry violations

4/11 Helen Nicholson Helen Nicholson: Violation of probation

5/11 Kwan Adams Kwan Adams: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999



6/11 Latoya Tipler Latoya Tipler: Violation of probation

7/11 Michael Mays Michael Mays: Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/11 Shawn Williamson Shawn Williamson: Failure to appear

9/11 Thomas Hayslett Thomas Hayslett: Aggravated assault

10/11 William Coln William Coln: Failure to appear



11/11 William Smith William Smith: Violation of community corrections























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/28/21 and 7 a.m. on 09/29/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.