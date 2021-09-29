Multi-Media Sales Consultant – Myrtle Beach, SC
MULTI-MEDIA SALES CONSULTANT
WFXB FOX TV/BAHAKEL DIGITAL
MYRTLE BEACH-FLORENCE
WFXB FOX TV is looking for a sales and marketing professional with an entrepreneurial spirit and passion for helping businesses grow to join our team.
The ideal candidate will have a strong sales background with 2+ years of media sales experience along with:
- An ability to develop new relationships and strengthen existing station relationships with advertisers and community partners
- A creative and value-based selling style
- An attention to detail and follow-through
- A competitive spirit and a collaborative team player
- Proficiency in Microsoft applications and Google Workspace
- Digital savvy
- Strong communication and presentation skills
- Four-year degree in business, communications, advertising, marketing related filed is preferred
- Good driving record is required
If this is you and you’re serious about professional development and the opportunity to help businesses succeed in a positive team-focused environment send your resume to us here:
WFXB FOX TV
Attention: Sales Manager
3364 Huger Street
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
WFXB FOX TV is an EOE Employer
