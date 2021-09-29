Multi-Media Sales Consultant – Myrtle Beach, SC

MULTI-MEDIA SALES CONSULTANT

WFXB FOX TV/BAHAKEL DIGITAL

MYRTLE BEACH-FLORENCE

WFXB FOX TV is looking for a sales and marketing professional with an entrepreneurial spirit and passion for helping businesses grow to join our team.

The ideal candidate will have a strong sales background with 2+ years of media sales experience along with:

An ability to develop new relationships and strengthen existing station relationships with advertisers and community partners

A creative and value-based selling style

An attention to detail and follow-through

A competitive spirit and a collaborative team player

Proficiency in Microsoft applications and Google Workspace

Digital savvy

Strong communication and presentation skills

Four-year degree in business, communications, advertising, marketing related filed is preferred

Good driving record is required

If this is you and you’re serious about professional development and the opportunity to help businesses succeed in a positive team-focused environment send your resume to us here:

wfxbcareers@wfxb.com

WFXB FOX TV

Attention: Sales Manager

3364 Huger Street

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

WFXB FOX TV is an EOE Employer

09/28/2021