Multi-Media Sales Consultant – Myrtle Beach, SC

MULTI-MEDIA SALES CONSULTANT

WFXB FOX TV/BAHAKEL DIGITAL

MYRTLE BEACH-FLORENCE

 

WFXB FOX TV is looking for a sales and marketing professional with an entrepreneurial spirit and passion for helping businesses grow to join our team. 

The ideal candidate will have a strong sales background with 2+ years of media sales experience along with:

  • An ability to develop new relationships and strengthen existing station relationships with advertisers and community partners 
  • A creative and value-based selling style
  • An attention to detail and follow-through 
  • A competitive spirit and a collaborative team player
  • Proficiency in Microsoft applications and Google Workspace 
  • Digital savvy 
  • Strong communication and presentation skills
  • Four-year degree in business, communications, advertising, marketing related filed is preferred 
  • Good driving record is required 

If this is you and you’re serious about professional development and the opportunity to help businesses succeed in a positive team-focused environment send your resume to us here: 

 

wfxbcareers@wfxb.com

 

WFXB FOX TV

Attention: Sales Manager

3364 Huger Street

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

 

WFXB FOX TV is an EOE Employer

09/28/2021

Categories: Job Spot
