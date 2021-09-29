New initiative aims to make Jackson a 4-Minute City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sept. 29 marks World Heart Day.

Jackson averages 100 sudden cardiac arrests events each year, with a 6% survival rate.

West Tennessee Healthcare and Friends of Heart are partnering with Avive Solutions to start a program called the 4-Minute City.

The goal of the initiative is to have neighbors help neighbors by providing lifesaving AEDs and hands only CPR to a cardiac arrest victim within minutes of a collapse.

Jackson is the first city in the country to implement the 4-Minute City, and city leaders are excited to be a pioneer.

“This new technology and how it’s going to revolutionize the efforts of saving lives, we see that, and to be a part of it initially, I mean it’s an honor,” said Don Friddle, Chief of Operations for the Jackson Fire Department.

Officials with Friends of Heart hope to have 250 trained individuals in the future.

