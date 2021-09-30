More Storms Possible Later

Weather Update: Thursday, September 30 —



Good Morning West Tennessee. Its been a tricky forecast this morning so far. Most of the area has been dry. And that will likely continue farther north and east. However, There are tw9o specific disturbances we are keeping an eye on. One is in northeast Arkansas will drift north into SE Missouri. The current area of rain that have been focused along the Mississippi River is associated with this disturbance. The other disturbance is on the tail end of this one and is lifting through north Mississippi. Short-ranged high resolution guidance hasnt been doing much with the feature through this afternoon, in fact some are completely dry. I am a bit skeptical and maintain a 40-50% pop for new storm development through this afternoon. Especially if the sun shows up with the morning activity diminishes. Main threat with any storms today will be with very heavy rain with 1-1.5″/hr rainfall rates. This should still be a fairly isolated today. Ill have all of the updates coming up on the next look at the forecast on ABC 7 at 11:30 AM/12:00 on CBS 7.



