Mugshots : Madison County : 09/29/21 – 09/30/21 September 30, 2021

Fenner, Kawaskia: Failure to appear

Blanton, Angela: Failure to appear

Carnett, Colton: Failure to appear

Clark, Jamesa: Violation of community corrections

Cook, Amanda: Schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, contraband in penal institution

Davis, Brian: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle, failure to appear, violation of probation

Duckworth, Yakamisha: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Howard, Destaney: Disorderly conduct

Hurley, Natallie: Violation of probation

Mcalexander, Bradley: Evading arrest, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving

Phillips, Rosalind: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999

Pledge, Willie: Failure to appear

Venable, Joseph: Theft of property between $1,000 and $9,999/embezzlement

Walker, Kristopher: Theft under $999/theft from building

Williams, Jordan: Possession of stolen property, violation of community corrections

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/29/21 and 7 a.m. on 09/30/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.