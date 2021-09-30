Rain Return Thursday, Heavy Rain & Storms Likely this Weekend

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for September 30th:

Some isolated showers and weak storms will continue to move through West Tennessee this afternoon. Lightning and brief heavy rain will be the main threats, strong storms are not expected. A cold front is coming this weekend and will bring another round of heavy rain and storms with in. Find out the latest on the timing of this weekend’s storms and find out if we will be dodging rain showers for your Friday Night Football games as well coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Most of the rain showers will clear out this evening but a few showers could linger overnight, but don’t count of much after the sun goes down. Clouds will drift through West Tennessee tonight and skies will still remain mostly cloudy. The winds will weaken and become calm overnight with a light southerly breeze before midnight. Overnight lows will fall down to the mid to upper 60s for most of the region.

FRIDAY:

As of now Friday appears to be in the middle of 2 storms systems and appears as of now to be a mostly cloudy day with some afternoon rain showers. The showers should clear out after sunset but some showers could linger for the first half of a few football games. We should dry out overnight but the rain could return Saturday afternoon as the next system begins to move on in. Highs on Friday are forecast to reach the low to mid 80s and Friday night lows could drop into the mid 60s. Winds on Friday should be light and come out of the south. Chance for rain Friday sits around 40%.

THIS WEEKEND:

Forecast models are hinting at a cold front working through West Tennessee this weekend. Right now the timing and strength and overall impacts on the front are beginning to become more clear, but will be keeping a close eye on the situation as the week progresses. Right now chances for rain and storms look the greatest Saturday night into Sunday morning as the cold front comes by. Highs this weekend will hover in the mid 80s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday. Morning lows could drop into the 50s by Monday morning and should linger in the upper 60 Sunday morning. Shower chances on Saturday are 60% and the number goes up to 80% on Sunday. The front is expected to pass by early Sunday bringing a change in the wind direction as well as a slight cool down into next week.

NEXT WEEK:

Some lingering showers could be sticking around the first half of the day on Monday but some of the forecast models have the rain moving out before the sun comes up. We will keep mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies around behind the cold front for the first half of the week. Highs are expected to drop into the 70s for most of next week with morning lows falling down into the 50s. The winds are expected to come out of the north on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday keeping a cooler and drier air mass in play for the start of the work week. The next chance for rain over 10% will be on Thursday but chances for rain currently only sit around 20%.

