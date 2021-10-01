Funeral service for Dewanda Wanett Simmons-Mays, age 45, will be Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Mrs. Simmons-Mays died Friday, September 24, 2021 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Simmons-Mays will be Friday, October 1, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.