Funeral held for Hardin County Sheriff’s deputy Matthew Locke

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A father, son, brother, and deputy was laid to rest Friday.

Loved ones gathered to remember the life of Hardin County Sheriff’s deputy Matthew Locke.

The Hardin County deputy made the ultimate sacrifice to protect his fellow deputy in the line of duty.

“Matthew Steven Locke was also close to perfect as one person could be. He will be greatly missed by all who have the privilege to know him,” said Chaplin Bell, who officiated the funeral.

Locke served in the military before joining law enforcement in West Tennessee.

Locke’s best friend, Kevin Thompson, worked with Locke at the sheriff’s department. He says Locke was his partner in crime.

“Matt was a great many things to a great many people. He was a loving son, brother, and father. He was a fearless warrior, an American soldier, and an amazing cop,” Thompson said.

Thompson says Locke was an exceptional friend, and that he was an even better father. He says that is what he admired most about his friend.

“He showed me how you could transition from being a cop to being a dad, and he did it flawlessly. I could see in his face how much he loved Riley,” Thompson said.

Sheriff Johnny Alexander says Locke wasn’t just someone who worked under him, but a part of his family.

“Not just loss of life of one of my deputies, but a loss of a friend and brother in law enforcement. Matt was a unique officer and always met people with a smile,” Alexander said.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department, along with several law enforcement agencies in West Tennessee, escorted Locke from the church to Mt. Hermon, where he was laid to rest.

Family and friends say they will remember Locke as a man they could always count on.

Another friend of Locke, Chris Calus, says he met him when he joined his sniper section. He says Locke always went above and beyond.

“He exceeded the standard on everything he did. Not just with that, but with everything he did. There was no question about it. He was a part of our family. He was going to be, and he is always going to be,” Calus said.

Locke’s sister Autumn Locke says her brother was always trying to be the best version of himself.

“He was the most naturally talented person I have ever met. So skilled, smart, inventive, and always challenging himself to get better at everything,” Locke said.

She says while he was dependable and loyal, he had a love for pranks.

“He was hilarious and sneaky. If you wanted someone to either make you laugh or make fun of you, it was him. It was his idea to salt our sister Jessica’s apple juice,” Locke said.

The family released a statement saying they are devastated by the loss of Locke.