Joshua Ray “Big Josh” Presley, age 34, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday, September 26, 2021 at his home.

Josh was born July 6, 1987 in Memphis, the son of Robert Allen Presley of Atoka, Tennessee and Veronica Hamm Presley of Crump, Tennessee. He graduated from Gateway School in 2005 and was of the Baptist faith. He was employed in landscaping and was a resident of Oakland and Memphis for much of his life. Josh enjoyed playing the guitar and drawing.

Josh is survived by his fiancée, Carley Moore of Memphis, TN; his daughter, Addyson Presley of Crump, TN; his mother, Veronica Hamm Presley of Crump, TN; his father, Robert Allen Presley of Atoka, TN; and his brother, Paul Presley and his wife, Ashlyn of Memphis, TN.

Memorial Services for Josh will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, Tennessee, officiating. A visitation for Josh will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

