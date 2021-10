Mr. Floyd Durrell Butler was born on December 10, 1982, he departed this life on September 29, 2021, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

A Graveside Service will be on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Beech Spring Cemetery.

Open Visitation will be on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 12:00 Noon-7:00 pm at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

