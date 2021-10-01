Mrs. Elvin Ruth Emmons Marcom, age 91, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at her home in Medon, TN. Graveside Services will be conducted on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at Brownsville Memorial Gardens. She was born in Hardin County, TN on June 30, 1930, to the late Clint Emmons and Delphia Feazell Emmons. She was also preceded in death by three brothers: Wilburn Emmons, Kenneth Emmons and Grady Emmons. She is survived by her husband of over 61 years: Mr. Charles Edward Marcom of Medon, TN; Her Fur Baby: Milo; She leaves a legacy of a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the Marcom family requests that Memorials be made to the Brownsville-Haywood County Humane Society, 217 South Russell Ave., Brownsville, TN 38012