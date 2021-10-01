Some Evening Showers, Mostly Dry Tonight, Storms Likely this Weeked

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for October 1st:

We are watching a few scattered showers and weak storms popping up this afternoon across West Tennessee. Chances for rain sit around 40% and will decrease after the sun goes down. Most of the games tonight will be dry but an early shower or two cannot be ruled out. Showers are likely this weekend as a cold front will move through the area bringing heavy rain at times and some non severe thunderstorms. Catch the up to the minute radar information and your hour by hour breakdown of the weekend forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Most of the rain showers will clear out this evening but a few showers could linger overnight, but don’t count of much after the sun goes down. Clouds will drift through West Tennessee tonight and skies will still remain mostly cloudy. The winds will weaken and become calm overnight with a light southerly breeze before midnight. Overnight lows will fall down to the mid to upper 60s for most of the region.

THIS WEEKEND:

Forecast models are showing at a cold front working through West Tennessee this weekend. Right now the timing and strength and overall impacts on the front are beginning to become more clear, but will be keeping a close eye on the situation over the weekend. Right now chances for rain and storms look the greatest Saturday night into Sunday morning as the cold front comes by. Highs this weekend will hover in the upper 70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday depending on if we see any breaks in the clouds or not. Morning lows could drop into the 50s by Monday morning and should linger in the upper 60 Sunday morning. Shower chances on Saturday are 80% and the number goes up to 70% on Sunday. The front is expected to pass by early Sunday bringing a change in the wind direction as well as a slight cool down into next week.

NEXT WEEK:

Some lingering showers could be sticking around the first half of the day on Monday but some of the forecast models have the rain moving out before the sun comes up. We will keep mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies around behind the cold front for the first half of the week. Highs are expected to drop into the 70s for most of next week with morning lows falling down into the 50s. The winds are expected to come out of the north on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday keeping a cooler and drier air mass in play for the start of the work week. Chances for rain currently only sit around 20% on Wednesday and less then that on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

