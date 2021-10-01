Virginia Ruth Holmes Graham, age 85, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday evening, September 29, 2021 at the Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Virginia was born December 21, 1935 in Booneville, Mississippi, the daughter of the late James V. Holmes and Audrey Reece Holmes. She graduated from Mississippi County High School and attended Arkansas State University. Virginia was of the Church of Christ faith. She enjoyed her family and shopping.

Virginia was married for over 54 years to the late Harrison Graham, Jr., who departed this life on June 25, 2021. She is survived by two grandsons, Josh Graham (fiancée, Laura) of bartlett, IL and Aaron Graham of Shreveport, LA; two great-grandsons, Gavin Burke and Levi Graham; her sister, Dorothy Noles (Ray); and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Barry Graham who died January 21, 2018; her daughter, Beth Graham Wade who died September 19, 2018; her granddaughter, Lana Balonek who died February 5, 2021; and her brother, James K. Holmes.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Graham will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, Tennessee officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Graham will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House at St. Bernards, 1148 E. Matthews Avenue, Jonesboro, AR 72401.

