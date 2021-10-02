A Rainy Day Ahead

Saturday Forecast Update for October 2nd:

THIS WEEKEND:

Rain continues to move in on this Saturday morning with a few non-severe storms in the mix. At 8:45 this morning radar indicated that around 1 inch of rain had fallen in parts the viewing area with additional areas of heavy rain moving through.

Here is a quick look at StormTracker 7 Radar:

Forecast models are showing at a cold front working through West Tennessee this weekend. Right now the timing and strength and overall impacts on the front are beginning to become more clear, but will be keeping a close eye on the situation over the weekend. Right now chances for rain and storms look the greatest Saturday night into Sunday morning as the cold front comes by.

Most of the rain for Sunday looks to be in the morning time with a drier day for the second half of Sunday. At this time it looks like the front will come on through leaving a mostly dry Monday for us as well. More showers look to return late Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs this weekend will hover in the upper 70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday depending on if we see any breaks in the clouds or not.

Morning lows could drop into the 50s by Monday morning and should linger in the upper 60 Sunday morning. Shower chances on Saturday are 80% and the number goes up to 70% on Sunday. The front is expected to pass by early Sunday bringing a change in the wind direction as well as a slight cool down into next week.

NEXT WEEK:

Some lingering showers could be sticking around the first half of the day on Monday but some of the forecast models have the rain moving out before the sun comes up. We will keep mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies around behind the cold front for the first half of the week. Highs are expected to drop into the 70s for most of next week with morning lows falling down into the 50s. The winds are expected to come out of the north on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday keeping a cooler and drier air mass in play for the start of the work week. Chances for rain currently only sit around 20% on Wednesday and less then that on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

