Gloria Estefan reveals she was sexually abused as a child

NEW YORK (AP) – Gloria Estefan says it’s important to know that many children are abused by people their families know and trust.

She says she knows this because it happened to her. She spoke about being abused at age 9 during an episode of “Red Table Talk: The Estefans.”

She told her Facebook Live audience the abuser was someone who “was family, but not close family” who taught music.

Estefan says her mom enrolled her in his school and he said she was talented and “needed special attention.”

She says she stopped the abuse by telling the music teacher, “you cannot do this.”

Estefan says though her abuser told her he’d kill her mom if she told, she eventually did – and the matter was reported to police, though never prosecuted.

