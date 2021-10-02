Rainy Start to the Workweek with Clearer Weather Behind

Weather Update – Saturday, October 2 – 5:15 PM

TODAY:

We’ve seen a cooler and wet start to our day today. Rain is moving into the region ahead of an incoming cold front. Highs only managed to reach in the lower 70’s with almost an inch of rainfall accumulated here in Jackson. Showers are still continuing across the region and will overnight. This will help to keep our lows a little warmer than usual as we head into the morning. Lows are only expected to reach into the upper 60’s. However, rain will continue adding onto accumulation totals across the region.

TOMORROW:

A very similar day is in store tomorrow with highs expected to reach into the mid to upper 70’s. Rain chances will be greatest in the morning and slowly taper off afterwards as the front begins to pass. Around a quart to a half inch of rain is possible across the region. South of I-40 also remains in a marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow. The greatest risks being gusty winds and heavy rainfall over the course of the day. After showers drop off, lows should drop into the lower 60’s and the cold front should pass before sunrise Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK:

Showers continue for part of the work week next week. Rainy conditions remain Monday as the low pressure associated with the front moves to the south of us, bringing some showers back through our area. The greatest chance remains after noon with showers being fairly light. Highs in the mid 70’s are expected with lows in the 60’s. Into Tuesday, a few showers could be seen over the day, a little heavier than Monday. Highs in the mid 70’s with lows in the lower 60’s. Similar conditions remain on Wednesday. Showers from Tuesday last into Wednesday morning and into parts of the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70’s and lows in the lower 60’s.

The forecast begins to clear up afterwards, with little sunshine moving in . Partly cloudy skies on Thursday with highs in the mid 70’s. lows are expected to fall in the lower 60’s. On Friday, a few more clouds begin to clear out with temperatures warming up a little bit more. Highs in the upper 70’s are expected with lows in the upper 50’s. Mostly sunny skies continue on Saturday with highs in the lower 80’s and lows once again in the upper 50’s.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com