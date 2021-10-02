Tennessee illegally jailed minors elligble for settlement

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — About 1,450 people jailed illegally as minors in Tennessee can claim part of a $11 million class-action settlement, but fewer than 200 people have filed eligible claims.

The Daily News Journal reports the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center regularly locked up children for misdemeanor charges, including truancy, school fights and disobeying parents.

Tennessee law prohibits pretrial incarceration of children unless they are charged with a violent felony, a weapons offense, or a probation violation.

Under the terms of a June settlement, elligible plaintiffs will receive $4,800 per illegal incarceration and $1,000 per arrest.

They have until Oct. 29 to file a claim. More information is available at www.rutherfordjuvenilesettlement.com.

To read more on this story click here.

To read more stories happening in Tennessee click here.