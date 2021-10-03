Cold Front Brings Slightly Cooler Weather to West Tennessee with Rain Chances Remaining

Weather Update – Sunday, October 3 – 5:00 PM

TODAY:

We’ve seen a fairly rainy start to our day today with some places across the region picking up over an inch of rain. However, with the cold front beginning to push through West Tennessee, showers are moving east and out of our way. This is leaving partly cloudy skies and 80 degree temperatures are conditions dry up. Dry conditions should remain overnight as well and lows should drop off in the lower 60’s.

TOMORROW:

Dry conditions should start the day but scattered showers could pop up after noon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will help bring highs in the upper 70’s. Northerly wind flow from the passing cold front should keep humidity lower than usual. Lows overnight should drop into the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers could last overnight and into Tuesday morning as rain chances continue to grow.

NEXT WEEK:

Into Tuesday, rain chances grow over the course of the day with storms possible. Highs in the mid 70’s with lows in the lower 60’s. Rain chances continue overnight and lasting into Wednesday with similar temperatures – highs in the lower 70’s and lows in the lower 60’s.

Showers should begin to taper off on Thursday morning and Partly cloudy skies move in. Highs should remain in the upper 70’s. and lows in the lower 60’s. On Friday, a few more clouds begin to clear out with temperatures warming up a little bit more. Highs in the lower 80’s are expected with lows in the lower 60’s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue on Saturday with highs in the lower 80’s and lows once again in the lower 60’s. Sunshine returns on Sunday with highs still in the lower 80’s and mostly sunny skies.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

