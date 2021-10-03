Memphis officer hit, killed while investigating crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a Tennessee police officer investigating a crash on Interstate 40 was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer.

Memphis Police tweeted that 34-year-old Officer Darrell Adams was struck Saturday while investigating the two-car crash.

He had worked for the department since April 2016. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said the loss of a dedicated servant caused heartache.

Police said the driver of the 18-wheeler was detained, but no charges have been filed. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was investigating.

