|Eileen J. AuBuchon Carpenter of Paris, TN
|94
|Her residence
|Sunday, October 3, 2021
|Her body is to be cremated and private family services will be held later.
|June 16, 1927 in De Soto, Missouri
|William Christopher and Marion Housekinecht Christopher, both preceded
|Dr. George Carpenter, Preceded: July 2, 2005
Clyde AuBuchon, Preceded: Feb. 21, 1986
|Sandra (Greg) Maxwell of Watsonville, CA
JoAnn (Randy) Lane of West Lake, CA
Diane (Jay) Van Reed of Florissant, MO
|Mark (Doris) AuBuchon of Atlanta, GA
Anthony “Tony” (Vera) AuBuchon of Paris, TN
Scott AuBuchon of Paris, TN
Michael John AuBuchon, preceded
|Twelve
|Fifteen