Fund set up for survivors of Collierville Kroger shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Victims of the shooting in Collierville are getting the help they need.

The town is picking up the pieces after a deadly shooting injured 12 inside a Kroger, killed another, and left the shooter dead.

Several organizations sprung into action after the shooting to take care of each victim.

In a press conference held Monday at Collierville Town Hall, the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis, Kroger Delta Division, and the National Compassion Fund have partnered to announce a Survivor Fund.

“Today, we are here to announce a new collaborative fund, the Collierville Survivors Fund. All donations will be distributed to the family of the deceased victim, Olivia King, as well as to those injured and those who were present in the store that experienced psychological trauma,” said Sutton Mora, Executive Director for the Community Foundations of Greater Memphis.

The Collierville Survivors Fund was created to combine efforts around West Tennessee to help the victims affected in the shooting.

Kroger spokeswoman Teresa Dickerson says Kroger will be providing a donation to put into the fund.

“We are going to donate $1 million to seed the fund. We know that nothing can change that day. That day has passed, but how can we be a light in the darkness,” Dickerson said.

The fund not only has monetary donations, but victim care as well.

Shelby County Crime Victims and Rape Crisis Center has partnered with the fund to help each victim navigate their traumatic experience.

“Our victim advocates are here in Collierville now to meet with all victims, survivors, and witnesses to talk through reactions to the crime and to explore any immediate needs they may have,” said Sandy Bromley, Director of the Shelby County Crime Victims and Rape Crisis Center.

Jeffery Dion, with the National Compassion Fund, says 100 percent of donations will go directly to victims. And they want to make sure that this fund is victim centered.

“We understand the trauma that crime victims face and all of the things that they are trying to navigate, and that is why we are committed to administering that is victim centered, trauma informed, and transparent,” Dion said.

Registers in Krogers around West Tennessee are taking donations if you would like to donate.

You can find more news from across the state here.