Lower Chances With A Few Hit or Miss Storms

Weather Update – Monday, October 4th – 10:34 AM

TODAY:

A cold front moved through over the weekend but has now moved just off to our southeast. An area of low pressure is forming just to our south and we’ll likely see our front return more as a warm front towards tomorrow making for healthy rain chances. In the meantime, there is enough moisture in the atmosphere to support a few convective pop up scattered storms this evening with chances on the order of 20%.

We start off in the low 60’s with patchy thick fog but the fog will mix out around 9 AM giving way to a partly sunny sky. Temperatures in the afternoon will top out around 78 with increasing clouds in the mid afternoon along with a few pop up storms.

TONIGHT AND TOMORROW:

Any showers should die down shortly before sunset this evening with partly cloudy skies remaining. Overnight lows will drop to around 57 by in the morning and some patchy fog will again be possible.

Tomorrow will bring increasing clouds with a good chance of showers and storms by late afternoon, Highs will be in the upper 70’s again.

Rain chances will be healthy both Tuesday evening and again into Wednesday Afternoon.

A few lingering showers possible first half of Thursday with with a more stable pattern settling in by late Thursday. We’ll enjoy a dry pattern Friday into the Weekend with summer like temperatures in the low 80’s. It doesn’t look like any severe weather this afternoon or evening but if you’re on the go and need to check the radar, you can always download our weather app or check out the current radar right here:

