Mugshots : Madison County : 10/01/21 – 10/04/21 October 4, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/40Lauren Yancy Lauren Yancy: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/40Andrew Gavin Andrew Gavin: Failure to appear, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/40Andrew Taylor Andrew Taylor: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 4/40Carlos Ross Carlos Ross: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 5/40Christopher Lyons Christopher Lyons: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/40Christopher Walker Christopher Walker: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 7/40Cordarius Bowers Cordarius Bowers: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/40Cottrell Kinney Cottrell Kinney: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/40Courtney Norment Courtney Norment: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/40David Cochran David Cochran: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/40Destiny Holmes Destiny Holmes: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/40Dewayne Stewart Dewayne Stewart: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/40Gerald Forrest Gerald Forrest: Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 14/40Gerald Williams Gerald Williams: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/40Gregory Marise Gregory Marise: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/40Heather Reaves Heather Reaves: Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 17/40Jamarion Woods Jamarion Woods: Possession of handgun while under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 18/40James Brown James Brown: Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 19/40Jamiah Mays Jamiah Mays: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 20/40Janna Farmer Janna Farmer: Schedule II drug violations, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 21/40Kadejah Shutes Kadejah Shutes: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 22/40Kenji Wiley Kenji Wiley: Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 23/40Cottrell Kinney Cottrell Kinney: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 24/40Lagarius Fleming Lagarius Fleming: False imprisonment, aggravated assault, interfere with emergency call Show Caption Hide Caption 25/40Larry Gordon Larry Gordon: Schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 26/40Leo Singleton Leo Singleton: Firearm used in dangerous felony, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 27/40Maliko Moss Maliko Moss: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles Show Caption Hide Caption 28/40Mariah Guiden Mariah Guiden: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 29/40Markell Nolen Markell Nolen: Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance Show Caption Hide Caption 30/40Matthew Johnson Matthew Johnson: Driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 31/40Oscar Ortega Oscar Ortega: Driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 32/40Richard Mann Richard Mann: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 33/40Robert Barham Robert Barham: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 34/40Robert Owen Robert Owen: Burglary, theft between $1,000 and $9,999, theft under $999, vandalism, possess tools with intent to commit theft or burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 35/40Ronnie Jones Ronnie Jones: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 36/40Saidrick Pewitte Saidrick Pewitte: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 37/40Takiela Henley Takiela Henley: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 38/40Tanesha Poston Tanesha Poston: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 39/40Tevarius Anderson Tevarius Anderson: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 40/40William Hall William Hall: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/01/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/04/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter