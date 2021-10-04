Mugshots : Madison County : 10/01/21 – 10/04/21

1/40 Lauren Yancy Lauren Yancy: Failure to appear

2/40 Andrew Gavin Andrew Gavin: Failure to appear, simple domestic assault

3/40 Andrew Taylor Andrew Taylor: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle

4/40 Carlos Ross Carlos Ross: Public intoxication

5/40 Christopher Lyons Christopher Lyons: Failure to appear



6/40 Christopher Walker Christopher Walker: Criminal trespass

7/40 Cordarius Bowers Cordarius Bowers: Aggravated assault

8/40 Cottrell Kinney Cottrell Kinney: Simple domestic assault

9/40 Courtney Norment Courtney Norment: Failure to appear

10/40 David Cochran David Cochran: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license



11/40 Destiny Holmes Destiny Holmes: Violation of probation

12/40 Dewayne Stewart Dewayne Stewart: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest, violation of probation

13/40 Gerald Forrest Gerald Forrest: Violation of order of protection

14/40 Gerald Williams Gerald Williams: Violation of probation

15/40 Gregory Marise Gregory Marise: Failure to appear



16/40 Heather Reaves Heather Reaves: Disorderly conduct

17/40 Jamarion Woods Jamarion Woods: Possession of handgun while under the influence

18/40 James Brown James Brown: Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

19/40 Jamiah Mays Jamiah Mays: Violation of community corrections

20/40 Janna Farmer Janna Farmer: Schedule II drug violations, public intoxication



21/40 Kadejah Shutes Kadejah Shutes: Violation of probation

22/40 Kenji Wiley Kenji Wiley: Contempt of court

24/40 Lagarius Fleming Lagarius Fleming: False imprisonment, aggravated assault, interfere with emergency call

25/40 Larry Gordon Larry Gordon: Schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



26/40 Leo Singleton Leo Singleton: Firearm used in dangerous felony, violation of probation

27/40 Maliko Moss Maliko Moss: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles

28/40 Mariah Guiden Mariah Guiden: Driving under the influence

29/40 Markell Nolen Markell Nolen: Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

30/40 Matthew Johnson Matthew Johnson: Driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law



31/40 Oscar Ortega Oscar Ortega: Driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed

32/40 Richard Mann Richard Mann: Criminal trespass

33/40 Robert Barham Robert Barham: Violation of community corrections

34/40 Robert Owen Robert Owen: Burglary, theft between $1,000 and $9,999, theft under $999, vandalism, possess tools with intent to commit theft or burglary

35/40 Ronnie Jones Ronnie Jones: Criminal trespass



36/40 Saidrick Pewitte Saidrick Pewitte: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

37/40 Takiela Henley Takiela Henley: Driving under the influence

38/40 Tanesha Poston Tanesha Poston: Aggravated assault

39/40 Tevarius Anderson Tevarius Anderson: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, evading arrest

40/40 William Hall William Hall: Public intoxication

















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/01/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/04/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.