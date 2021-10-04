Rain & Weak Storms Back on Tuesday, Nicer Weekend Weather on the Way!

Monday Evening Forecast Update for October 4th:

After a soggy weekend, nice weather returned for Sunday afternoon and for most of the day on Monday. Showers and weak storms are expected to return on Tuesday as a stalled out cut off low pressure system will drift back into West Tennessee and showers could linger until Thursday morning. Nice and quiet weather will be returning on Friday. Will the nice weather continue into the upcoming weekend though? Find out tonight and catch your full forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain partly cloudy and the winds will go calm as the night goes on. A isolated shower or two could pop up but chances for rain are less then 10% overnight. Temperatures will drop down to around 60° for most of West Tennessee. Some patchy fog cannot be ruled out as well.

TUESDAY:

A stalled out low pressure system to our southeast will be pushed back to the northwest Tuesday afternoon and evening and is expected to bring rain showers and weak storms back to the region. The showers will move across the Tennessee River late in the morning and move west as the day goes on. Chances for rain in Savannah is around 90%, 70% here in Jackson and only around 50% in Memphis. Mostly cloudy skies are expected early with cloudy skies into the afternoon. Highs will reach up to around 80° and some higher temperatures will be possible with places that do not see the rain. The winds will come out of the northeast on the back side of the low pressure system. Severe weather is not expected but some thunder and brief heavy rain can be expected with these storms. Lows will fall into the low 60s overnight.

WEDNESDAY:

Some isolated shower activity is expected to linger around the low pressure system on Wednesday. The rain will NOT be as heavy or as widespread as it will be on Tuesday, but rain chances still sit around 40% for most of the region. Highs will make it into the upper 70s and the winds are expected to come out of the southeast by the afternoon. Low will drop down to the low 60s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

Most of the showers from the stalled out system will clear out on Wednesday but a few could linger into the first half of the day on Thursday, but I wouldn’t count on seeing much. Skies will start out mostly to partly cloudy but should clear out as the day goes on. Highs on Thursday are expected to reach the upper 70s or low 80s depending on the amount of afternoon sunshine that you see. Winds are expected to come out of the west and that will help push the stalled out low away from West Tennessee. Lows will fall down to the low 60s by Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

The weather looks fantastic for Friday across the area with highs expected to reach the low 80s. Mostly sunny skies are likely and the winds will come out of the southwest. The weather for Friday night football looks great with temperatures forecast to be in the 70s during the games and rain showers are currently not in the forecast. Lows Friday night will dip down to the low 60s again.

THE WEEKEND:

Mostly sunny skies, dry and amazing weather is expected to move in for the weekend. Highs will reach the mid 80s with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s. The winds are expected to be light and come out of the south. Rain is not likely, so we are NOT expecting any cancellation of outdoor events or celebrations like we saw the previous weekend. Enjoy a tremendous weekend folks, you deserve it!

