Andreas “Andrew” Erich Ewald Heck, age 53, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Monday afternoon, October 4, 2021 at his home.

Andreas was born January 23, 1968 in Heidelberg, Germany, the son of Eleonore E. Drossel Heck and the late Klaus K. Heck. He moved with his family to Tennessee at an early age and was employed as a truck driver for FleetMovers, Inc. Andreas enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles.

Andreas is survived by his mother, Eleonore Heck of Somerville, TN; his sister, Christine Cannon (James) of Somerville, TN; his nephew, James Cannon III (Kayla) of Somerville, TN; and his niece, Michaela Cannon (Josh) of Memphis, TN.

Graveside Services for Mr. Heck will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, October 11, 2021 at Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 P.M. Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center